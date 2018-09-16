Nursing students demand fellow Iqbal’s release

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the nursing students at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar demanded release of their fellow, Mohammad Iqbal Rather.

Mohammad Iqbal Rather was arrested by Indian police after being dubbed as a truck conductor on Wednesday at Domaili on Srinagar-Jammu highway. He was moving to Jammu to visit his ailing father.

However, nursing students at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences while refuting the police claim said that Muhammad Iqbal Rathar was their fellow student. They staged protest at the Press Enclave in Srinagar to press for his release. “He is presently doing internship and within a few months, he will be completing his degree,” said Shaila Qureshi, one of his fellow students.

Shaila Qureshi, while terming Rather a hardworking student, said he was arrested baselessly.

Earlier, the troops had martyred three youth during a violent military operation in Jhajjar Kotli area of Reasi district.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp