Nursing Day celebrated

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

International Nursing Day was celebrated at Medical Teaching Institute-Khyber Teaching Hospital (MTI-KTH) here on Saturday. A event was arranged in nursing auditorium to mark the International Nursing Day. The Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah welcomed the audience. The purpose to organize this event for nursing students and staff who is always busy with patient care and are playing an effective role for the improvement of ailing humanity.

Six nurses got outstanding performance certificates, 12 nurses got certificates of emerging performance, 43 nurses and head nurses got best performance certificate at ward level, 10 nurses were given certificates for conducting workshops on assigned topics whereas 12 nurses got certificates for organizing the event. Eight nursing students and 17 students of diploma and internees also got certificates. International Nurses Day is used to celebrate for all the Nurses which are available in the World for the Patients who are suffering from many Diseases.

Nurses are used to providing much of the Services and Facilities for the Patients to get them proper care for any of the Diseases they are suffering from it. Nurses are used to gathering every information about the Patients and they are used to treat the Patient as per their Physical Situations.