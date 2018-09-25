Nursing community to contribute to dams fund: DG Nursing

Director General (DG) Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has said that the Dams Fund is a national campaign and every citizen should participate in it with zeal fervour.

She said that nursing students and community would also participate in the campaign so that water reservoirs could be completed at the earliest.

She expressed these views while participating in a function, arranged by the nurses. She said that Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken great initiative by starting a campaign in the country and motivating masses to help build dams.

On the appeal of the DG Nursing Punjab, nursing students of Rawalpindi Holy Family Medical College and Hospital collected Rs 25,000 in one day for contributing it to the fund. The campaign would continue in all nursing schools of the Punjab province.

