Nurses, students meet accident during typhoid campaign

Staff Reporter

Students of Nursing College and Allied Health Sciences School of Lahore General Hospital were injured in a traffic accident on their way to Nishtar Town Area in connection with Typhoid Vaccination Campaign. As a result of the collision, 6 female students were injured and were rushed to LGH for medical treatment. Meanwhile, hearing the news of accident Principal PGMI Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar reached emergency department of LGH along with MS Dr. Abdul Razzaq and other doctors. Principal PGMI/LGH announced immediate formation of a medical team for their proper care and treatment.

DMS Dr. Shiraz Niazi, Acting Principal Nursing College Asma Abid and Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana will be included in this medical team who will ensure the provision of full care and medical facilities to these nursing students till they are fully recovered and discharged from the hospital. It is mentionable that in LGH CT scan, X-ray, Ultrasound and other necessary tests have been carried out and apparently the condition of all of them is being declared out of danger while the parents of these nursing students are also being kept in full touch by the hospital administration.

Talking in this regard, Principal LGH Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that facing difficulties in performing their duties is an important part of the medical field and these nursing students were confronted the same situation during their training. He said that this scenario will help their in overcoming other challenges in medical professional life.