Nurses’ role during pandemic lauded

Staff Reporter Karachi

Speaking at a seminar, organised in connection with the International Nurses Day by B. Braun Pakistan at Federation House, Sindh CM’s special assistant Ashfaq Ahmed Memon said nurses played exemplary role during the Covid-19 pandemic by remaining on the frontline and delivering services during this highly difficult time, adding that the role of the provincial government in fighting the pandemic also drew wide appreciation.

FPCCI President Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon lauded the nurses for standing with patients at a time when the people were reluctant even to pick the bodies of their relatives who died of coronavirus. He also appreciated the vaccination programme launched by the Sindh government.

PMA Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad said nurses proved to be backbone in the fight against the pandemic.