Nurses Day observed at Dow University

International Nurses and Midwives Day was observed at Institute of Nursing and Midwifery of Dow University of Health Sciences here on Wednesday The event was arranged online under the supervision of Professor Shehla Naeem Zafar, Director Institute of Nursing and Midwifery, and with the efforts of her team that also contributed a lot. The event deliberatedon different challenges and current Covid-19crisisandparticipitatingnational and international speakers contributed their valuable thoughts via video link. Honourable Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Qureshy also presented his recorded message and President Pakistan Nursing Council AfshanNazli also provideda video message.Ms Dona from Spain also senther video message on this special day and Professor Shehla Naeem Zafar, Sarfraz Masih, RukhsanaHaroon, Amber Hussain, Muhammad Rehan and Rahim Jindanialso shared their views. Nursing Superintendent Dow University Abdul Hakeem also delivered his valuable thoughts.