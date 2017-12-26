Nurses celebrate Quaid Day at Services Hospital

City Reporter

A cake cutting ceremony was held at Services Hospital by the nursing community here on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Nursing Superintendent Samina Yasmeen said that struggle of Quaid-e-Azam bore fruit when Pakistan came into being. She lauded the services of nursing community and said that during the last days of Quaid-e-Azam, nurse looked after his health and provided him necessary medical facilities. Samina Yasmeen said that on Quaid-e-Azam Day, all nurses should uphold the teachings of their great leader and continue to work for ailing humanity with same zeal and zest.