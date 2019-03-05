NUR UL HUDA, Sufi Treatise by Hazrat Sultan Bahu

Paper Read by Uxi Mufti on the Launch of Book Nurul Huda.

My special homage to all those who thoughtfully and devotedly saved the four original manuscripts in Persian that form the basis of this work and but for them this exceptional work of Hazrat Sultan Bahu would have been all but lost like the other one hundred and forty valuable treatise on Sufism ascribed to him.

Many of the early works of great Islamic Sufis mostly in Arabic are out of print or completely lost over time so are the hundred and ten Persian manuscripts of Hazrat Bahu. Hence a great Islamic heritage of Sufi knowledge has been regrettably lost.

These invaluable works like the current one, Nurul Huda, to us may seem too esoteric, too obscure even abstruse and incomprehensible yet these are the secret knowledge of great visionaries who were blessed with an inner vision (tajali), an intuitive knowledge (ilham) of the spiritual dimensions of Reality as against the overly rational, logical and empirical data of the terrestrial world.

Most of great Sufis in fact never wrote anything like Socrates the father of Philosophy who also never wrote anything himself yet they are the most potent, compelling Oral tradition that lives on and refuses to die. The Sai Harfi and Abiyat of the great Sufi Saint likewise live on in the folk tradition of Punjab.

Nurul Huda, that I may term as “Path to Enlightenment” is an inspired work dictated by Hazrat Bahu in a fit of divine intuition it seems. Often when he was seized in a spontaneous urge to divulge the Secrets of Self he would dictate to his disciples. Impromptu Words will flow from his mouth like a gushing fountain, extempore he would dictate pages on pages, books on books.

On a cold dreary bleak night many years ago while I was preparing for my PhD in Philosophy locked up like a hermit in a small dormitory in Prague, I had the opportunity to study Western Philosophy in some depth. Plato, Kant, Hegel, Dewey, William James. Out of the blue that night I chanced to glance through a small local publication “Irfan” by Faqeer Nur Muhammad Kulachvi. This was an eye opener for me. Unexpectedly I realized that Hazrat Sultan Bahu is not just a Saint, not just a Punjabi poet but predominantly he is a great philosopher. His philosophy begins where all Western philosophy ends. It will perhaps take many decades before the West is able to grasp his ideas on the Secrets of Self.

Beyond all multiplicity, beyond the baffling plurality of phenomenon, further than the duality of day and night, life and death, longing and despair and way beyond the impurities of day to day mundane terrestrial life is a point that completes human vision. This is the point of synthesis, all encompassing, all inclusive, complete and perfect Wholeness. This point Hazrat Bahu calls the point “ALEPH”. Mullah menu Sabaq parhaya, Alepon agey Kuj na aya, ilmo bas Karin O yar, Iko Aleph terey darkar.

Not that Western Philosopher is ignorant of this ultimate dictum in philosophy, the point ALEPH. Many of them spent a life time searching for this elixir for human vision. American Philosopher William James thought he was round the corner of this great discovery, Einstein ardently believed in it. Einstein was a fervent student and practitioner of Alchemy, hoping to find the coveted philosophers stone (PARAS). He too was looking for TOE, The Theory of Everything that shall explain all. But they all failed miserably and finally turned away from philosophy itself to more pragmatic and practical pursuits.

Hazrat Bahu aptly called Sultan Ul-Arifeen, King of the Secret knowledge of Spiritual Realms had warned that the point Aleph cannot be reached without the guidance of an accomplished Sufi master, a “Murshad”. Only such person can reach this pinnacle of knowledge of Almighty’s “marifat” who takes a lesson from the Murshad of the name of Allah-hu. For Sultan Bahu “Hu” was a form of “Zikr”, Recapitulation and Remembrance of Aleph.

For Hazrat Bahu the knowledge of Alchemy of Elixer (Amal e Akseer) was not merely transmutation of base metals into gold. It is the transformation and spiritual evolution of self to discover the gold within because the essence of Aleph is concealed in you as kernel is hidden in pistachio. Many a fraudulent pretender claiming to make gold cheated greedy European Kings in the 17th and till late as the 18th century.

PARAS the famed philosopher’s stone for Hazrat sahib was nothing other than ALEPH, the secret name of Allah. The path to knowledge for him is “Tauhid” the ultimate point of ONENESS.

There has been unfortunately no serious research, no scholastic investigation, no philosophic interpretation of the great thoughts of Hazrat Sultan Bahu, King of the Higher Dimensions of Reality. Our national Universities have played no role. Under these circumstances the whole area of investigation has been relegated to ignorant sooth-sayers and obscurantist bigots and fortune tellers.

Share on: WhatsApp