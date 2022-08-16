Crystal Palace became the second team this season to take points off Liverpool as they held the Reds to a draw at Anfield.

Luis Diaz cancelled out Wilfred Zaha’s opening goal in the second half for a 1-1 draw in a game that saw Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came into the match searching for their first win of the new season after drawing Fulham 2-2 in their opening fixture. Despite dominating the opening half hour and carving out several goal-scoring opportunities, the hosts fell behind when Wilfried Zaha beat Alisson following a brilliant counter-attack from Palace.

The visitors then dug deep as Liverpool’s fusillade continued with the Reds taking 17 shots in the opening 45 minutes but remained behind on the scoreline.

Things got worse for Klopp’s side when Nunez was shown a straight red card for headbutting Andersen shortly before the hour mark, leaving his team to chase the game with just 10 players.

Liverpool did restore parity through Luis Diaz who brilliantly glided past several Crystal Palace defenders after picking the ball on the left flank and unleashed a shot past keeper Vicente Guaita in the 61st minute.

Zaha then missed a glorious chance to put Palace back in the lead in the 78th minute, but his shot at the back post went wide of Alisson’s net as both teams settled for a draw.

The result leaves Liverpool in 12th place on two points from their first two matches, four behind leaders Manchester City, while Palace sits 16th with a single point.

Liverpool also saw their streak of nine straight wins in Premier League home openers snapped while they failed to win either of their first two top-flight matches for the first time since 2012-13.