NUMS to play role in overall national healthcare service

Staff Reporter

National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has devised a multi-pronged strategy to play an effective role in strengthening the overall national healthcare service delivery system and advance medical research in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister to make medical care accessible and affordable to all.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor of NUMS, Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed, HI (M), (Retd) at the signing ceremony of Document of Understanding (DoU) here today with Siemens Healthcare Ltd, Powergroup and It’s a Deal GmbH to collaborate in establishing Pakistan’s first ever medical city in Islamabad, NUMS Institute of Advanced Studies & Research (NIASR) in Rawalpindi and other mega healthcare projects.

The three leading German companies will assist NUMS during all stages of financing, investments, technological upgradation and education in order to enhance medical care to international standards.

Referring to the current spread of corona virus globally and in Pakistan he emphasized that it is urgent that we enhance our state of preparedness to address such medical emergencies. NUMS’ projects in the health sector will not only help in improving medical infrastructure but also increase healthcare capacity in the country.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his confidence that the University-run, patient-centered, comprehensive, integrated healthcare delivery system at the medical city and NUMS medical centres would provide safe and affordable healthcare services of international standards to its citizens. He said that NUMS shall remain progressive in its approach and with the support and assistance of its leading German partners will be able to deliver cutting edge healthcare services.

General Majeed said that NUMS is a broad based healthcare university with the capability to operate all over the country. He listed following mega projects which will be setup in collaboration with its national and international partners:

? Medical City in I/17 Islamabad, which is approved by the Cabinet It envisages 4000+ bed indoor facilities in various disciplines, Colleges producing 300 doctors, 800 BSc nurses and 600+ allied health professionals, research institutes and Science and Technology Park.