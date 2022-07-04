NUMS Scientist wins global competition

An Assistant Professor of the National University of Medical Sciences has achieved the singular honor of winning the Global Idea Market Competition in Removal of Carbon at Sustainability Research and Innovation 2022, organized by the Future Earth and Belmont Forum, working for reduction of carbon by finding a bio-based solution to the climate change.

Dr. Wasim Sajjad, a PhD in microbiology, working at NUMS Department of Biological Sciences submitted his idea of scientific research to the Future Earth and Belmont Forum through a presentation.

The Forum is committed to sustainability, research and innovation and has been working to explore a bio-based solution to combat climate change, which means using less chemicals and more recyclable organic products and chemicals, Wasim said in his comments about his distinction.