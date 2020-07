Staff Reporter

The National University of Medical Sciences has commenced its first online supplementary exams for 1STand2nd Prof MBBS and 1st Prof BDS for the students of its affiliated institutions across the count-

ry.

Vice Chancellor, NUMS, Lt-Gen Dr. Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed (Retd.)said that in the wake of Covid -19 situation the university had developed a reliable, transparent and secure online examination system.