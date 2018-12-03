NUML students, staff donate blood for Thalassemia patients

Staff Reporter

A large number of students, faculty and staff members of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) donated blood for Thalassemia and other patients on Monday. The donation camp was arranged by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and donation drive drew a huge response from the students, faculty members and staff and especially girls who turned up to donate blood for children suffering from Thalassemia and other patients, a press release said.

Director Administration NUML Brig (R) Zia ul Hassan Sahi, who also visited the donation camp, said, “The practice of voluntarily blood donating is very low in Pakistan. Such drives will encourage young students to go for voluntary donations.” The PRCS is doing great job to serve the nation, he added.

Representative of PRCS said that blood donation collected from NUML will be used for Thalassemia, Anemia, accidents or emergencies, Hemophilia and cancer patients. He said that PRCS was striving hard to facilitate the deprived and needy patients. He said that PRCS is serving the nation 24/7 and contributing in mishaps occurred in the country.

He thanked NUML administration for helping in setting up a blood donation camp in the varsity and representative also lauded the passion of students, faculty and staff in donating blood.

