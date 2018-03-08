NUML setting new trend in education to unlock opportunities for CPEC

Faculty of Managements Sciences of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) is setting a new trend in education to unlock the future business opportunities in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In this regard, the first Corporate Advisory Board 2018 meeting to capture the future demand of the industry was held here at NUML on Wednesday, a news release said.

Twelve board members from corporate sector attended the meeting which was chaired by the Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (retd). Director General NUML, Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean FMS Dr Maqsoodul Hassan, HoD MS Nadim Talib and faculty members also attended the meeting.

Agenda of the meeting was to get suggestions and proposals from the corporate sector to change the curriculum according to the future demand of the industry, businesses and focus the strong linkage between industry and academia.

In the meeting, it was suggested that in order to find new avenues for businesses the faculty training program should be introduced to get the desired results. It was also proposed that industry would assist the NUML regarding the future demand of the industry so that the curriculum should be designed according to the demand.—APP

