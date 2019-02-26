NUML providing best graduates to media industry: Rector

Staff Reporter

The mass communication department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) is vibrant and providing best graduates to the media industry.

NUML media department would become the country’s best, said Rector NUML, Major General (retd) Zia Uddin Najam on Monday while addressing the “screening of Documentaries” ceremony as chief guest organized by Mass Communication department of NUML.

Director General NUML Brig. Muhammad Ibrahim, Director Administration, Registrar, head of department Prof. Khalid Sultan and other faculty members were also present on the occasion. Soon M.phil Program would be launched in the varsity, he said adding that an up to date editing and graphics lab would also be established. The students, he said, would be offered maximum facilities. The rector said it was era of media war and they should have skilled youth to counter the negative propaganda against Pakistan.

