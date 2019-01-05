NUML, NIBAF signs MoU to develop human resources

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), a subsidiary of State Bank of Pakistan signed Memorandum of Understanding to explore areas of mutual interest between both parties with regards to develop & groom human resources in the field of Banking & Finance.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim and project director NIBAF Salman Shehzad signed the MoU, while registrar, dean management sciences, directors and others also attended the signing ceremony, a press release Friday said.

NIBAF is a premier training institute for bankers, micro and rural finance beside management professionals. The program aims at imparting essential financial education to Pakistani youth by strengthening their money management skills and understanding of financial matters. According to MoU NIBAF will educate the NUML young faculty, fresh graduates and senior semester students on Financial Literacy.

Director General NUML termed that MoU will benefit the young students to learn about the financial management and it will contribute in the national exchequer as well.—APP

