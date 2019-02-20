NUML, IBA Sukkur sign MoU

Staff Reporter

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Institute of Business Administration University (IBA), Sukkur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in the area of research and development activities.

Rector NUML Major General (R) Zia Ud Din Najam and Vice Chancellor IBA University Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui signed the MoU here Wednesday while Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Deans, Registrar, Directors and others attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML said research should be given more focus and joint research projects should be initiated.

He said it was the duty of both the institutions to keep the cooperation alive to get something fruitful for the society. He thanked VC IBA for his visit to NUML.

VC IBA Sukkur endorsed the Rector NUML and briefed the participants about the history of his institution.

The area of cooperation agreed upon, include joint research collaborations and publications of scientific papers and educational materials resulting from the collaboration of both parties. Participation in and co-hosting of seminars, workshops, conferences, lectures, meetings, and symposium.

