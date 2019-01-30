NUML hosts Pakistan’s first Social, Creative Incubation Programme

National University of Modern Language (NUML) Wednesday hosted Pakistan’s first Social and Creative Incubation Program being launched in the country with the support of British Council.

Center for Global Innovators, an Islamabad based Innovation Consulting Company has partnered-up with one of the most prestigious business schools in Europe, a press release said.

Cranfield School of Management, UK to help design & deliver Social and Creative Incubation program for two public sector universities including NUML and Lahore College for Women University.

Imtiaz Rastgar, founder and Chairman of Rastgar Group and Chairman of HEC Innovation Steering Committee, was the chief guest.

NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Lahore College for Women University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor and representatives of other partners organizations also attended the launching ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion NUML director general said Pakistan needs two million jobs every year and it is the collective responsibility of both public and private sector to join hands to achieve this task. He said NUML through various initiatives encourages students to start business and providing them a forum where they can discuss ideas and get assistance regarding their plans.

At the end, NUML director general presented the shields to chief guest and panel speakers.—APP

