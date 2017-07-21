NUML holds K-Pop World Festival 2017

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Korean Language Department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in collaboration with Islamabad King Sejong Institute on Thursday hold K-Pop world festival 2017. Around 20 selected candidates participated in the singing and dancing events from all over the country, said a press release on Thursday.

The event was held in Pakistan for the second time and it aimed to give a chance to K-Pop fans of Pakistan to show their skills and love for Korean wave commonly known as ‘Hallyu’ that has swept around the world. In the dance category, the group named “Sun Shine Girls (Komal, Mahnoor&Hadiqa) won the 1st prize on the world famous girl group SNSD (Girls Generation) song “Catch me if u can” while Sophia Mujahid andSameed Hassan won the 2ndand 3rd prize respectively.

In the singing competition Abdul Ghaffar Minhas won the 1st prize on the song “NeaBakcha” while Arirrang Family and Amber malik won the 2nd and 3rdprize respectively. The winner may have a chance to participate in a fully funded main round of K-Pop festival in Korea. The audience was thrilled by the impressive performances.

Speaking of the occasion, the chief guest Kim Jinwook, Charge De Affairs Korean Embassy expressed his gratitude towards the participants and appreciated their hard work whole heartedly.

His Excellency Mr Kim Jinwook was greeted by DG NUML, Brigadier Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Registrar NUML, Brig. Amin Ullah Khan and Head of Korean Dept. and Director of Islamabad King Sejong Institute Dr Atif Faraz. In closing remarks, DG NUML, Brigadier Riaz Ahmed Gondal congratulated on the success of K-Pop festival and winners of the event. He was highly impressed by the multitalented participants and enthusiastic audience. He appreciated the hard work of Korean Embassy and Department of Korean and IKSI for conducting K-pop festival successfully.