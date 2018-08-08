NUML, FUI ink accord to provide best opportunities to students

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Foundation University Islamabad signed an accord to cooperate in both teaching and research sectors to provide best opportunities to the students.

A ceremony in this regard was held at NUML, in which Rector NUML Major General (R) Zia Uddin Najam and Rector Foundation University Major General (R) Changez Dil Khan signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two educations. Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Director Administration Brig (R) Ziaul Hassan Sahi, Registrar Aminullah Khan, Deans, Directors and others also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML Zia Uddin Najam said that this MoU must be implemented in its true letter and spirt. He said that MOUs between universities will bring positive change on the overall academic activities of the country and it will raise the research standards.

He thanked the worthy guests for visiting NUML. Rector Foundation University in his speech praised the NUML and said that this MoU will benefit the students. He said that other universities must follow their footprints to raise educations standards.

