Number of tax payers increased in Punjab: Dr Ayesha

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Finance Minister Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that the number of taxpayers has increased in the province with an estimation of 46000 more people are paying taxes, which is a positive gesture toward revenue generation goals.

The minister was addressing a Pre-Budget Conference 2018-2019: Tax Reforms in Pakistan organized by School of Commerce and Accountancy at University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore.

She said the number of taxpayers could be multiplied further providing that universities raise awareness among people to return their tax files and formally register for tax net. She said we need to change our perception of tax and the budget by keeping in mind that the more people pay taxes, the better would be lifestyle and facilities.

The minister said when the number of taxpayers expands, every budget whether it is provincial or federal turns to be more attractive, more meaningful and public friendly. Shading light on the Punjab government’s policies, Dr. Ayesha said that the government is taking many initiatives to restore confidence between taxpayers the government.

She said the government wants to provide maximum opportunities of health, education and other basic facilities to masses, but it is also the responsibility of every citizen to change their traditional way of thinking about tax ratio and GDP.

Addressing the conference, Director General UMT Abid HK Shirwani said that educational institutions in collaboration with chambers of commerce and industry, and other professional bodies could help the government to increase the number of taxpayers and sensibly work out the budget.

Other guest speakers who spoke on the occasion include, Mr. Ziaullah Mustafa, President ICMA Pakistan, Mr. Sajjeed Aslam, Head ACCA Pakistan and Mr. Razi Khan, Executive Director ICAP. The urged the government to reform its rule of converting black money into white one and restructure tax collecting bodies as they are not giving desired performance.

At the end, Rector UMT Dr. Muhammad Aslam gave away souvenirs to the guests.