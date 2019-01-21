Number of registered vehicles reaches 1143,223 in Rawalpindi district

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi has registered around 1143,223 vehicles including 126,500 cars and 892,247 motorcycles. According to a E&T official, the department registered total 39,133 diesel vehicles with 33,861 CNG and 1072,268 petrol vehicles and motorcycles.

He informed that 115,718 vehicles and motorcycles were registered during last financial year while the department collected over Rs 4.377 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during 2017-18. The department registered total 119,873 petrol vehicles including 104,102 motorcycles, 5808 cars, 19 CNG, 1111 diesel and other vehicles during the 2017-18, he informed.

To a question he informed that in total 121,003 vehicles including Motorcycles, Motor Cars, Jeeps, St. Wagons, Pick-ups, Vans, Buses, Mini buses, Flying Coaches, Richshaws, Motorcars, Trucks, Tractors, Ambulances, Water Bowzers, Double Cabin and Cranes were registered during last year in the district.

To another question he informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi district, special teams have been constituted to conduct raids against token tax defaulters.—APP

