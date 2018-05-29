Number of non-Muslim voters shows rise of over 30pc

Islamabad

The number of registered voters of religious minorities in the country ascended to 3.63 million from 2.77m in five years with an increase of 0.860m or 30 per cent.

According to the latest official document, the number of Hindu voters now stands at 1.77m. They are mostly concentrated in Sindh where in two districts they form over 40 per cent of total registered voters. Christians form the second largest group of non-Muslim voters, totaling 1.64m with over 1m settled in Punjab followed by over 200,000 in Sindh. Their number was 1.23m before 2013 general polls.The total number of Ahmadi voters is 167,505 — most of whom reside in Punjab, followed by Sindh and Islamabad. The number in 2013 was at 115,966.

Of the total 8,852 Sikh voters, most are settled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by Sindh and Punjab. Their presence in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas is more than their combined strength in Balochistan and Islamabad. They numbered 5,934 in 2013.

The number of Parsi voters has grown from 3,650 in 2013 to 4,235. Majority of them is settled in Sindh followed by KP. The number of Buddhist voters has increased from 1,452 in 2013 to 1,884. Most of them live in Sindh and Punjab..—TNS