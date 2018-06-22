Number of mobile users in country rises to 150.3m

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) announced on Thursday that the number of cellular service subscribers across Pakistan has crossed the 150 million mark. PTA Chairman Muhammad Naveed had issued directives for the preparation of the report which highlights the authority’s performance over the years.

According to the report, the number of mobile service subscribers rose by 10.5 million during the first five months of the current calendar year.The figure has seen a steady increase in the past 7 years: 2011-2012: The number of cellular subscribers reached 120.2 million.

2012-2013: The Figures further rose to 127.7 million. 2013-2014: Subscribers hit the 140 million mark. 2014-2015: Due to the introduction of biometric verification, the number of subscribers dropped to 114.7 million.

2015-2016: The trend saw an increase with subscribers climbing to 133.2 million. 2016-2017: The number of subscribers continued to increase, reaching 139.8 million.

2017-May 2018: As on May 2018, there were 150.3 million cellular service subscribers in Pakistan. The report further reveals that as on May 2018, there were 55.5 million mobile broadband subscribers and 57.74 million broadband subscribers in Pakistan.