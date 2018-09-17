Number of mobile phone subscribers in Pak reaches 151m

Islamabad

The telecom sector is one of the fastest growing segments of Pakistan’s economy as the number of cellular subscribers in the country have reached 151 million by end of July 2018, showing reasonable growth with each passing month.

The telecom industry has seen a dramatic increase in mobile broadband as well, as penetration over the past five years as mobile broadband subscribers reach 57.32 billion with teledensity of 27.73 on the other hand Basic Telephony subscriber 3 million with 1.30 percent Teledensity.

Mobile broadband users remain significantly higher than fixed broadband user to the dominance of the mobile platform in the country. The statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have showed that number of mobile phone users reached 151 million by July 2018, as compared to 145.99 million by end of January 2018.

Mobilink Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 15.03 million by July 2018, as compared to 14.54 million by January 2018. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 2.23 by January 2018 to 4.6 million by July 2018.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased to 9.22 million by July 2018, from 9.08 million in January 2018, while number of 4G users jumped from 5.07 million by January end to 7.76 million by June 2018.

The number of 3G users of Telenor increased from 10.75 million in January 2018 to 10.31 million by July 2018. The number of 4G users jumped from 1.88 million in January 2018 to 3.3 million by July 2018.

Ufone’s total subscribers reached 7.06 million by end of July 2018 as they were 6.630 million in January 2018.

Talking to APP, an IT Ministry official said 4G network roll-outs continued across the country, By 2017 over 30 percent of Pakistan’s population was covered by the 4G network. The country had seen a dramatic increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years with market penetration increasing from below one percent in 2012 to 24 percent in 2017, he added.—APP

