Number of mega projects of health sector completed in Southern Punjab: Salman

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafique has said that a number of mega projects have been completed in the Southern Punjab and reforms have been introduced in Health Sector from which people are benefitting.

He said that government has introduced health reforms not only in teaching hospitals but the DHQ and THQ hospitals have also equipped with modern gadgets and latest equipment have been installed in these hospitals besides revamping of the health facilities.

He said that provision of best quality medicines in the hospitals, up-gradation of the health facilities, cold chain management in the warehouses, setting up Regional Blood Centers and a large number of other initiatives for the promotion of medical education and production of skilled and highly qualified human resource for health sector are the few examples of health sector reforms agenda of the government.

He said that the teaching faculty of the medical institutions, doctors, nurses and administrative staff of the hospitals and paramedics are the main stakeholders and the backbone of the healthcare delivery system.

He expressed these views while chairing the meeting of syndicate of Nishter Medical University. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ijaz Masood, Prof. Dr. Sami Akhtar, Prof. Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Dr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi, Member Punjab Assembly Rana Tahir Bashir, Mazhar Abbas Raan and other members of the syndicate attended the meeting.

The committee approved the adoption of rules of King Edward Medical University for the Nishter Medical University. Different matters regarding the financial and administrative agenda items placed in the meeting which were approved by the syndicate.

While addressing the meeting, Kh. Salman Rafique said that government is working on the incentives package for medical teachers.