Number of kids who are enrolled in schools has dropped thrice: Baligh

Qatar-backed initiative to enroll 1m out-of-school kids launched

Zubair Qureshi

Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Government of Pakistan, American Refugee Committee (ARC) on Wednesday launched countrywide mega initiative to enroll over one million out-of school children with the collaboration of Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, Qatar.

The programme is a part of global initiative by EAA to educate 10 Million out of school children globally.

Over the course of three years, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Government of Pakistan & American Refugee Committee, Pakistan intend to reach and enroll children into quality primary education in 53 districts of Punjab, Baluchistan, Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan. In addition to Provincial Education Departments, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), BECS and Elementary and Secondary Foundation and JICA are also partners in this program.

The demand for access to quality education has been continuously escalating in Pakistan. The program aims to improve educational outcomes by addressing barriers to education and through bridging gaps in public schools system across Pakistan. Article 25 A of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 clearly lays down primary education as a basic right of citizens. Pakistan is also a signatory to international commitments such as SDGs, EFA etc.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister for Education Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, who was chief guest at the ceremony said number of out of school children had dropped more than thrice, which is a positive development in history of the country.

Balighur Rehman stated that around 5 million Out-Of-School-Children (OOSC) had been admitted to the schools during last four years which decreased the OOSC figure.

After the 18th amendment, education had become provincial subject but the provinces refused to take responsibility of such students due to lack of capacity, adding that the federal government took their responsibility and work hard to protect future of such children, said the minister.

He spoke high of the Qatar government and Qatar Foundation for helping pakistan to achieve the 100 percent literacy rate at our homeland. The minister while highlighting the achievements of present government in education sector said, “We have set education standards first time in the history of country”. In this regard an agreement has been signed between American Refugee Committee (ARC) and Foundation of Qatar to support the education of one million out-of-school children across the country in conjunction with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. Strengthening education systems is also a priority for Government of Pakistan, and Ministry of Education & Professional Training is devising strategies for promoting primary education” said the honourable.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieve the national targets under Goal 4 of Sustainable Development Goals which aims to provide quality education to people of Pakistan. He further added that this uphill task can only be achieved through a collaborative effort of public, private, development sectors and philanthropic support.