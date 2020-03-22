Number of JWG under CPEC extends to ten

Beijing

The number of Joint Working Groups under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) extended to ten after signing of memorandum of understanding on establishing joint working groups on Science and Technology and Agriculture.

Director of National Development and Reform Commission He Lifeng and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi signed the MoU on behalf of the two governments, according to China Economic Net. The two countries signed the memorandum at the Great Hall of the People at the conclusion of a bilateral meeting of President Dr. Arif Alvi’s with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent two-day visit to China. —APP