Number of female corona patients raising significantly: Wahab

Sindh government’s spokesman Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday that after Ramadan and ease in lockdown, the number of female coronavirus patients rose significantly in the province. The Sindh government spokesman was addressing a press conference, along with provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah. The Sindh government officials expressed concern over the rise in number of cases. Wahab said that earlier the rate of infection was higher in men, but now women and children are also getting infected rapidly. He said that despite closing the schools since January 26, around 1,148 children under the age of 10 have been infected so far. Wahab said he observed several women not wearing masks at public places, urging them to either use their dupattas or a handkerchief if they don’t have a mask to cover their faces. Nasir Shah said that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incidents that occurred at Jinnah and Civil hospital. He said that untoward incidents are occurring at the hospitals, and the number of cases are rising as well, requesting people to not misbehave with the medical staff. Shah said that upon PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s directives, a taskforce was made on February 26 to deal with the situation due to the pandemic.