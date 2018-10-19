Number of dengue patients reaches 210

Rawalpindi

The number of dengue patients has reached to 210 while cantonment area has been affected the most, Deputy District Health Officer District Health Authority Dr Zeeshan here Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said as the present weather is suitable for breeding of dengue larvae the number is continuously increasing while the district government and Health Authority have made arrangements to control the situation.

To cope with dengue fever spread, 50 entomologist and 20 doctors have been appointed by the deputy commissioner to monitor the anti-dengue activities in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas, he added. The DDHO said storage of water, open drains in city and cantonment areas has increased the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi.

Zeeshan said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city and cantonment especially where dengue larva has been found. He advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not panic as dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment,adding threat of dengue fever spread will end soon as the weather conditions change, he added.—APP

