Number of dengue patients reaches 210 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI : The number of dengue patients has reached 210 in Punjab’s Rawalpindi with cantonment area being affected the most.

A district health official, Dr. Zeeshan said as the present weather is suitable for breeding of dengue larvae the number is continuously increasing while the district government and Health Authority have made arrangements to control the situation.

To cope with dengue fever spread, 50 entomologists and 20 doctors have been appointed by the deputy commissioner to monitor the anti-dengue activities in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas, he added.

He further said that storage of water, open drains in city and cantonment areas had increased the number of dengue patients in the city.

A full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city and cantonment especially where dengue larva has been found, he added.

The authorities advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not panic as dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment, adding that the threat of dengue fever spread would end soon as the weather conditions changes.

