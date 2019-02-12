Nuisance free working environment for women is our mission: Kashmala Tariq

Staff Reporter

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces (FOSPAH) Kashmala Tariq said that nuisance free working environment for women is our mission to empower entrepreneur females for a propitious and stable future. She expressed these views on the occasion of ‘National Women Day’ held at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Tuesday.

She said the basic purpose to celebrate this day was to highlight significance of Women’s empowerment and their long standing struggle in all fields of life. She said, “Our vision is to proactively stem out all forms of discrimination and provide them suitable environment on the work places adding she said there is a need for concerted efforts from the cross-section of the society to eliminate it once and for all. She said that almost 80 to 90 percent workplace harassment cases were not being reported by women in our country just to keep the honor of families intact.

She said that they are taking further steps to reaching out to academic institutions so that school, colleges and universities may introduce subjects like women empowerment in their curricula and activities.

