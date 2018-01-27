If nudism not stopped, no Zainab will be safe: Justice Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the federal authorities to take measures to check pornography and nudism in the country.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui gave this direction while hearing a case pertaining to the implementation of his previous March, 31 order with regard to blocking of blasphemous content on websites.

He directed the government to slap ban on screening of the movies containing vulgar content.

Justice Siddiqui expressed displeasure over non-implementation of the verdict, saying the act of disobeying court orders fell within the ambit of contempt of court.He warned the government of action if it flouted the order.

The interior secretary informed that the federal cabinet had approved amendments to the laws dealing with cyber crimes. A cyber patrolling project was also afoot, he added. He said the government had sought help from private firms to block objectionable websites.

An anti-cyber crime technology project costing Rs1 billion had been sent to Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for approval, he added.

The judge observed a well-thought conspiracy was afoot to promote nudism in the country. No religion permitted pornography; he clarified and claimed there were some people associated with the IT field encouraging pornography.

Commenting on television morning shows, Justice Siddiqui said these shows had destroyed the very fabric of the society.

He directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take action against TV channels for airing objectionable shows.

The bench also asked the federal law officer to come up with a report on sources contributing to the spread of pornography. “If nudism is not stopped, no Zainab will be safe,” the judge remarked.

He further directed that foreign movies should be screened after approval of a censor board in the country. The hearing was adjourned till February 16.—INP