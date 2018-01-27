NTS starts process for recruitment in SSU

Our Special Correspondent

The National Testing Service (NTS) has received over 146,000 applications for recruitment against available 1280 vacancies of Commandos (1100), Lady Commandos (50), Driver Constable (130) in the country’s first ISO certified Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police.

A large number of candidates applied for recruitment in SSU clearly show confidence and immense trust of the public on the management of the SSU.

The SSU believes complete transparency and merit since its creations and all fresh recruitment are being made through National Testing Service (NTS).

The NTS has started recruitment process on January 25th, 2018 and 7454 applicants appeared in physical test i.e running and measurement at Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur Centers. A total number of 1214 candidates declared pass while 6240 applicants failed in the physical test.

The physical fitness requirement for Police Commando is: Chest=33”x34.5”(with minimum 1.5” chest expansion difference), Height=5’x5”, Running=1.6 km in 7 minutes; Lady Police Commando Height=5’ feet, walking=800 meters in 14 minute and Driver Constable Chest=33”x34.5”, Height=5’x5”, Running=1.6 km in 7 minute. The age limit is 18-28 years. The physical test of remaining candidates will continue until February 6, 2018.

It is mentioned here that previously (in July 2016) 63000 applications were received against the available 400 posts through National Testing Service (NTS) for recruitment in the Special Security Unit Sindh Police.