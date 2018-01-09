NTRC directed to furnish research about road safety

The laws and rules about road safety may be revised and a briefing of the same may be given in the next meeting.

These directives were issued by the Standing Committee on Communications in its meeting held today in National Transport Research Centre (NTRC), Islamabad.

The Committee was appraised that NTRC has conducted five researches during Fiscal Year 2016-17, spending five million rupees.

The Committee directed that the research reports may be shared with the Committee and on the basis of the recommendations of the reports and new legislative proposals may be initiated.

The Committee was briefed that National Highway Safety Ordinance – 2000 is being revised. The Committee directed that all laws and rules related to roads may be revised extensively. The Committee was informed that Pakistan PWD had received the total approved budget for water tank of NTRC twice but did not complete the water tank since long.

The Committee showed its grave concern on the poor performance of Pakistan PWD. The Committee directed to PWD to submit its report in this regard. The Committee directed the PWD authorities including Director General to attend next meeting and explain its position for poor performance.

National Highways and Motorway Police informed the Committee that out of 24 recommendations made by the Committee, the department had implemented 20.

Whereas rest of four recommendations are being implemented.

The Committee showed its dissatisfaction about the closure of service area on M-1 near Indus River. The Committee directed that KPK government may be invited to attend next meeting and give its input on development of Gilgit-Chitral road.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Standing Committee on National Assembly on Communications Muhammad MuzammilQureshi and attended byMembers National Assembly Ms Maiza Hameed, Salim Rehman, Engr. Hamid-ul-Haq Khalil, Molana Qamar-ud-Din, Ms NaseemaHafeezPanezai, Engr. Usman Khan Tarakaiand Ms Shahjehan Muneer Mangrio.

Similarly, Secretary Communications andseveral senior civil officers attended the meeting. —INP

Related