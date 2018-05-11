NTP proposes to improve exports’ competitiveness

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Senior Vice President and Chairman, Budget Advisory Council of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir has welcomed the incorporation of the long outstanding demand of the business community in the (draft) National Tariff Policy to do away with the discrimination between the industrial importers and commercial importers of raw materials, intermediate goods and machinery

He hailed Pervez Malik, Commerce Minister and the Secretary Commerce, Mohammad Younus Dagha for incorporating the long outstanding demand of the business community in the (draft) National Tariff Policy to do away with the discrimination between the industrial importers and commercial importers of raw materials, intermediate goods and machinery as these are ultimately used in manufacturing activities and would reduce the cost of production of SMEs and production of export surplus at competitive cost.

He appreciated the Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pervaiz Malik, Commerce Minister for taking cognizance of falling export competitiveness and preparing (draft) National Tariff Policy (NTP) for incorporation in Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2018-23 with the objective to protect and enhance competitive edge of our products in the global market.

Nasir elaborated that although export saw some degree of revival in 2017-18 after announcement of the Prime Minister’s Export Package, however, it experienced a negative growth of 19 percent from 2014 to 2017 due to a variety of factors such as increase of multiple layers of tariffs and taxes, which have been rightly identified and addressed in (draft) NTP prepared by the Commerce Division.