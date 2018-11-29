NTDC signs HVDC project agreements

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC), Wednesday, signed direct agreements to Transmission Service Agreement (TSA), Operation and Maintenance (O &M), land lease and Right of Way Agreement with Pak MLTC and ICBC.

Managing Director NTDC, Zafar Abbas, and Mr. Wang Bo, CEO Pak MLTC signed the agreements on behalf of their respective organizations. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister for Energy Omer Ayub Khan and Secretary Energy Power Division Irfan Ali.

It is pertinent to mention here that signing of agreements will pave way for the Project Company to achieve Financial Close of the Project within time to start execution of the Project on Dec 1, 2018. HVDC Matiari Lahore Transmission Project is a China Pakistan Economic Corridor project of vital importance which will evacuate 4000 MW from power plants in the south of the country.

Share on: WhatsApp