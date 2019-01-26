NTDC restores power system in minimum time

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has said NTDC teams restored the power system in shortest possible time in southern island which was tripped due to dense fog in the morning. The affected power supply to Balochistan including Quetta and Sindh was restored by 11:37 am Friday.

While elaborating the details the spokesman said that extensive fog caused tripping of both circuits of 500 kV Dadu-Shikarpur & Guddu-Shikarpur alongwith 500 kV grid station Shikarpur. The tripping lead to suspension of power in some parts of Balochistan including Quetta and Sindh province. The NTDC teams were mobilized immediately and managed to restore power supply to Balochistan through 220 kV Sibbi-Quetta transmission line within shortest possible.

Power supply was restored to K-Electric through 500 kV Jamshoro Grid Station and 500 kV NKI Grid Station. Subsequently, the power supply to HESCO (Hyderabad) and SEPCO (Sukkur) was also restored.

The spokesman further added that the tripping caused outage of few power plants. Guddu Power Plant 600 MW, Uch- I Power Plant 551 MW, Uch-II Power Plant 380 MW, HUBCO 600 MW and Habibullah Coastal Power Plant 120 MW which after restoration were inducted in national grid by 5 pm. Whereas the Port Qasim Coal Fired Power Plant 1200 MW is being restored through its technical process and is expected to be back in the system by tomorrow evening. It is pertinent to note thatroutine power supply is being provided to K-Electric from national grid.

