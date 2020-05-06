NTDC repairs damaged towers

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has said that rehabilitation work of 8 collapsed tower has been completed and power supply to three transmission lines 220 kV Uch-Shikarpur, 220 kV Uch – Sibbi and 220 kV Guddu-Sibbi.

Towers were damaged due to heavy rains and windstorm during the third week of April 2020 in the Chattar Pungi area of Balochistan. The spokesman said that National Transmission and Despatch Company managed rehabilitation work of collapsed towers and restored power supply despite law and order situation in the area and lockdown due to Covid-19 in minimum possible time by dividing it into two parts.

Suspension of public transport, mobilization of labour, machinery and severe weather conditions remained hurdle to complete the said work.NTDC Managing Director Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan and DMD Wajahat Saeed Rana thanked law enforcement agency/FC for providing security to labour during the rehabilitation work.

They also appreciated the efforts of National Transmission and Despatch Company engineers, staff and contractors for their untiring efforts to complete the work within minimum possible time.