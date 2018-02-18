NTDC expresses dismay at imposition of Rs 10m fine by regulator

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Friday expressed its dismay at the imposition of fine amounting to Rs. 10 million for alleged delay in completion of Grids and Transmission Line Projects.

Declaring the fine as being ill-conceived and excessive, NTDC spokesperson said in response to the news report published in a section of press on Friday that the teams of NTDC are working day and night to complete the projects so as to eradicate the menace of load shedding from the country.

NTDC spokesperson said that NTDC is considering to assail the Order of imposition of Rs.10 million fine. Reflecting on the performance of NTDC, the spokesperson stated that NTDC has completed the construction and energized 500/ 220/132 KV grid station Rahim Yar Khan, 220 / 132 KV Grid Station Lal Sohanra in Southern Punjab, 500 kV New Lahore grid station in central Punjab and 220 kV grid station Mansehra in KPK in the current month.145 km long 500 kV Double Circuit Neelum Jhelum Transmission line has also been completed, recently.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides number of important transmission lines one specific issue as pointed out by NEPRA pertaining to 220 kV Uch-Sibbi transmission line, the law and order situation of Balochistan is a known fact, hence, the security issues resorted to its delay, the work has to be done alongwith added security measures.

However, 326 towers have been erected so far, out of 115 km, stringing work of 62 km has been completed and remaining is being done on war footing.

However, the grid stations at Chakdara, Manserha and Noshehra were delayed due to right of way problems, despite all the hurdles the grid station at Chakdara and D.I Khan will be completed by April 2018.

All critical transmission lines for evacuation of 1320 MW Port Qasim, 1230 MW Balloki Power Plant. 1223 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, 1180 MW Bhikki Power Plant and 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant were completed timely and injected the generated power in national grid.

While talking about the CPEC projects based in Thar and Hub, the NTDC spokesman said that the construction work of transmission line is underway at fast stage. NTDC spokesperson pointed out that the Minister for Energy (Power Division) Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Minister of State for Power Ch. Abid Sher Ali congratulated NTDC and eulogized the efforts of NTDC engineers towards completing the ongoing projects, which is a proof of NTDC’s untiring commitment and efforts towards ridding the country of the ongoing plague of load-shedding. It goes without saying that this will support the Government’s endeavour to mitigate the load shedding from the country.

MD NTDC also appreciated the NTDC engineers, staff and contractors for their hard work on completion of NTDC projects.