NTDC continues tree plantation campaign

In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister of Pakistan, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 trees at different sites of various grid stations of Punjab. The spokesman said that NTDC is maintaining and operating its 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations and transmission lines throughout Pakistan. Initially 5000 trees have been planted at grid station located at Lahore, Nokhar (Gujranwala), Yousafwala (Sahiwal), New Lahore South, Faisalabad, Samundri, Ludewala (Sargodha),Toba Tek Singh, Bandala (Faisalabad), Shiekhupura , Jaranwala , Kala Shah Kaku, Gakhar, Sialkot, Kassowal, Sarfraz Nagar and Okara.

The spokesman said that the officer and NTDC staff has taken keen interest in plantation of various plants at their sites and locations of grid stations throughout Punjab. He further said that the said campaign of tree plantation will continue and will also be stretched out to other parts of the country.