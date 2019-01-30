NTC Badminton Tournament 2019 successfully conclude

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The 16th NTC all Pakistan inter regional badminton tournatment took place in Islamabad from 28th of January to 30th of January. This was organized by NTC, Huawei and Apollo. The participating teams included NTC, PTCL, Huawei, Apollo, Jazz and Ufone.

The tournament lasted three days. In this tournament matches were held between the participating teams building ground to the final match which was held on January 30, 2019 between PTCL and JAZZ. All matches were played with double players.

After neck to neck competition Jazz secured 1st position and was awarded with Pakistan Telecom Cup Trophy. Third runner up was NTC team. Mr. Hassan from NTC was given the best players award.

The event concluded with remarks by Chairman NTC Brigadier Viqar Ali Khan, in his speech he congratulated the winners and appreciated meaningful efforts of Apollo and Huawei Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

Minister of IT &T Mr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi graced the occasion with his presence on the final day of the tournament. In his address to players and the guests he said:“I must take this opportunity to appreciate all participants and the organizers and sponsors who made this event so fruitful. Countries which excel in sports excel in all fields, Pakistan being a talented and efficient nation needs to project itself to the world. Such events should be organized more for the wellbeing of the employees”.

When asked about Pakistan’s future plans in the sectors of Information, Telecommunications and Technology, the minister said “More innovative services in mobile broadband needs to be introduced to facilitate modern day consumer needs, more foreign investment should be attracted to raise employment opportunities for the locals. I think companies like Huawei can help us in this regard by introducing its manufacturing into Pakistan”.

He also added that “Huawei is a world leader in Information technology and Telecommunications. It has already played important role in Pakistan’s telecommunication sector. It is also world leader in 5G technology.

Share on: WhatsApp