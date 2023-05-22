NSU Muridke campus inaugurated

Thousands of people, including university employees, students, their parents, and public representatives, gathered at the National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad Muridke Campus Groundbreaking ceremony. The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, was the Chief Guest for this event.

Dignitaries across the country, including Director General Pakistan Institute of Education Prof. Dr. Shahid Soroya, Mr. Ghafoor Ahmed, Director HEC Lahore, Ms. Asifa Maqbool, Director General NAVTTC Lahore, Mr. Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Joint Secretary Federal Education & Professional Training, Dr. Sarwat N Mirza, Registrar NSU, Mr. Muhammad Ali Wallana, Director P&D NSU, Engr. Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar, and several other esteemed personalities graced the event. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar.