NSC terms Nawaz’s statement on Mumbai attacks incorrect, misleading

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The National Security Committee (NSC) has categorically dismissed former premier Nawaz Sharif’s recent statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks and unanimously termed it “incorrect and misleading”.

The NSC, which met under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday, conducted a detailed review of Nawaz’s interview printed in a newspaper on Saturday.

The participants observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities. The participants unanimously rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions.

The meeting recalled that it was not Pakistan, but India that has delayed the finalization of the case. Besides many other refusals during the investigation, the denial of access to the principal accused, Ajmal Qasab, and his extraordinarily hurried execution became the core impediment in the finalization of the trial.

At the same time Pakistan continues to wait for cooperation from India on the infamous Kulbhushan Jadhav and Samjhota Express episodes. The National Security Committee resolved that Pakistan shall continue to play its due role in fighting the war against terrorism at all fronts.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Khurram Dastgir Khan; Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lt Gen NaveedMukhtar, National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and senior civil and military officials.