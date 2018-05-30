NSC satisfied with FATA, GB constitutional reforms

Agrees to ‘Visa on Arrival Policy’

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the transformational reforms introduced by the government with regard to Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee observed that the mainstreaming of Fata and its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the transfer of all the powers to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan who will enjoy similar rights which the people of other provinces have without any discrimination “have gone a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of these regions with far-reaching outcomes for national life”.

The 24th NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua, the army chief and other senior civil and military officials.

The NSC condemned the “reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris and resolved that Pakistan would continue to play its role in realising the right of the people of Kashmir to self-determination”. The meeting also denounced the brutal repression of the Palestinians by the Israeli state and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the people of Palestine in their just cause.

During the meeting, the interior ministry official briefed the committee on the basic features of the new visa policy aimed at making Pakistan a tourist and business-friendly country. In view of this policy, it was agreed that the ‘visa on arrival’ facility should be initiated as a pilot project in the first instance.

The committee reviewed in detail the recent global and regional developments and their implications for Pakistan. It observed that while the geopolitical situation was rapidly evolving, Pakistan would continue to make diplomatic and political efforts for peace and stability. For this purpose, the committee emphasized the need for a much more proactive diplomacy.