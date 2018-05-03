NSC reviews security situation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The top civilian and military brass on Wednesday reviewed security situation of the country following terror attacks in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presided over the meeting of National Security Committee, which was attended by ministers of defence and interior, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three armed services chiefs.

The meeting also had the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence and Pakistan’s national security advisor in presence.

The forum pondered over different matters in the backdrop of recent terror attacks in Pakistan and Afghanistan, sources said.

The situation on eastern and western borders of the country also came under discussion at the meeting, they added.

In Afghanistan, 26 people were killed in two successive blasts in Kabul on Monday, including 10 journalists, who had arrived to report on the first explosion and who were apparently targeted by a suicide bomber in a second attack.

The attack came a week after 60 people were killed as they waited at a voter registration center in the west of Kabul, underlining the continuing insecurity in the capital despite official pledges to tighten defenses.