NSC moot: Pakistan’s top civil, military brass set to meet on Friday to discuss national security

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee will meet on Friday to chalk out a strategy amid a deepening political and economic crisis.

The decision to call the crucial meeting of the NSC, which is the apex decision-making forum on foreign policy and national security, was taken days after the country’s top court directed authorities to conduct elections amid the dilapidating economic situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the National Security Committee meeting which will be briefed on national security by the armed forces chiefs. It was reported that intelligence officials will also brief top civil leaders on the current situation.

The coalition government, which is resisting to conduct elections, finds it difficult to conduct elections amidst economic turmoil and deteriorating law and order situation but experts suggest that the court’s directives would ultimately prevail in light of the current situation as the sensitive matter attracts contempt charges.

In recent times, the law and order situation in the South Asian country has worsened, with TTP, and other militant groups waging wars on security personnel.