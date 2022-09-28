NSC meeting postponed due to PM’s busy schedule

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was postponed due to busy schedule of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to details, the meeting which was to be held on Wednesday and was to be attended by the leadership of all three armed forces, federal ministers and committee members.

The meeting was postponed due to federal cabinet meeting and other commitments of the premier.

Earlier, a number of leaked audio recordings purportedly of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif s discussions with his aides and other officials about different government and party matters had been leaked.

The Investigative team established on the matter of audio leaks extended the investigation to the staff of the Prime Minister’s House and the Secretariat on Tuesday. According to the sources, the staff of the Prime Minister’s House and the Secretariat were also investigated pertaining to the probe launched over the secret recording at the Prime Minister’s House and important places.

Furthermore, the movement of personnel of the PM’s House and Secretariat has also been restricted. On the other hand, the meeting of the NSC will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in which the JIT will give a briefing on the investigation of the matter.