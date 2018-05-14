NSC discusses today Nawaz’s statement on Mumbai attacks

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The National Security Committee (NSC) will meet today (Monday) to discuss the statement made by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Mumbai attacks.

“NSC meeting suggested to Prime Minister to discuss recent misleading media statement regarding Mumbai incident,” DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

Nawaz Sharif in a recent interview with an English daily had reportedly stated that Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Sunday slammed Nawaz Sharif for his statement on the Mumbai attacks and said it backed Modi’s stance.

She said that the former prime minister’s statement compromised Pakistan’s narrative in the war against terrorism and demanded that he retract his remarks. “PPP rejects Nawaz Sharif’s statement and stance . Is he an analyst that he’s giving out such statements?” she questioned.

Rehman, also the leader of the opposition in the Senate, said questions were being raised all around the world following Nawaz’s remarks.

“Why didn’t Nawaz also say that Pakistan tried [very] hard to cooperate with India in the Mumbai trials?” she added.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, weighing on the recent wave of discussion on the 2008 Mumbai attacks, remarked earlier on Sunday that the incident was used by India to malign Pakistan.

“Pakistan was heavily criticised over the Mumbai attacks,” he said, while referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s remarks on the Mumbai attacks.

“India used the Mumbai attacks for its own despicable plans,” said Nisar, who has swayed away from Nawaz since his ouster last year.

He also blamed India for showing aggression and refusing to cooperate during the investigation into the case. “The lack of cooperation by India was the biggest hurdle in the investigation. India wasn’t interested in a transparent investigation,” he said