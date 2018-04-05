NSC blasts wave of terror in IOK

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The National Security Committee at its 20th meeting here on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi strongly condemned the recent reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir which resulted in the shahadat of twenty innocent civilians and lethal injuries to hundreds of innocent men, women and children. “The continued inhuman and incessant use of pellet guns against innocent protestors and funeral processions by occupation force has once again resulted in injuries to hundreds of Kashmiris and blinding of scores of Kashmiris.”

The National Security Committee praised the extraordinary courage and resilience of Kashmiri people in the face of Indian brutalities, gross and systematic violations of all their human rights. The Committee observed that the purely indigenous character of this uprising has once again belied the false propaganda by the Indian government.

The Committee reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, also promised to them by the unanimous resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The Committee decided to raise the issue of unprecedented Indian brutalities at both bilateral and multilateral fora. It reviewed the broader regional situation and expressed satisfaction over the role that Pakistan continues to play for peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Mr. AhsanIqbal, Mr. Miftah Ismail, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General ZubairMahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General QamarJavedBajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lt Gen NaveedMukhtar, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and senior civil and military officials.